FFA chapters receive STEM grants from Devon Energy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two FFA chapters in northwestern Oklahoma received boosts to their science, technology, engineering and math education.

Mulhall-Orlando FFA will use a grant to purchase a UV safety glass sanitation station, a UV cabinet for disinfecting electronic devices and a handheld UV portable sanitizer. Officials say the equipment will help keep students safe during the ongoing public health crisis and will allow them to learn about new technology.

Woodward FFA plans to purchase a poly pipe drip watering system for an on-site orchard. Organizers say the chapter will plant and tend to apple and peach trees and donate the fruit to a nearby food bank.

“Gaining access to new equipment and technology allows students to explore what’s possible in FFA and the agriscience industry,” said Jacey Fye, executive director of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation. “Devon’s generous grants will help open avenues to prosperous careers and further solidify the value of STEM education.”

The grants from Devon Energy started the FFA Technology & Innovation Grants to increase access to advanced tools being used in the agriculture industry and provide hands-on learning opportunities.

“Having resources to experiment and gain real-world experience fosters student ingenuity and creativity,” said Christina Rehkop, Devon’s director of community relations. “Devon is dedicated to providing the education future leaders need to succeed.”

Chandler and Wellston FFA chapters were also awarded Technology & Innovation Grants.

