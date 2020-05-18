Field marijuana tests could be on the way in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers could soon be pulling over drivers and asking some to take a breathalyzer test for marijuana.

Part of a recently passed bill put $300,000 dollars toward setting up a pilot program to test drivers.

OHP will be administering the voluntary tests and could be using devices from a company in California.

The state representative leading the charge says it’s hard to determine in the field if a person is driving impaired.

Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, says blood tests take time and show any trace of THC.

He says information gathered would help drivers that use marijuana for true medical purposes.

“I’m trying to figure out – how do we stop people from getting a DUI that aren’t impaired at the time of operating a vehicle?” said Fetgatter.

He says Oklahoma would be one of the first states to use the breathalyzers in the field, and that the machines read the amount of THC active in the lungs, not in the blood stream.

He says the tests would be done just as a study to see if laws need to be changed, and results would not be admissible in court.

The bill is awaiting the governor’s signature.