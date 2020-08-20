Fight at gas station parking lot ends with man firing gun

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say one person was taken into custody after firing a gun during a fight.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City officers were called to a fight in the 7-Eleven parking lot, near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

Officials say one person involved in the fight tried to leave the scene, but ended up slamming into a pole. At that point, the fight moved over toward the McDonald’s parking lot.

As police were trying to break up the fight, they say someone not involved in the fight pulled out a gun and fired a round at the group.

Fortunately, no one was struck by the bullet.

An officer got the license plate of the alleged shooter as he drove off.

“Officers basically could see the muzzle flash, they could hear the shot, they could see the guy get back in the car and knew that he had fired that,” said Capt. Jeff Spurill, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “Could not really say for sure what he was trying to shoot at.”

The alleged shooter was pulled over nearby and taken into custody.

