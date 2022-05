OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person was taken to a local hospital following a fight between neighbors in Oklahoma City.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting near Britton and MacArthur Blvd.

Officials say it began as a fight between neighbors and escalated to a shooting.

The victim, who was shot in the leg, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

So far, no word on if anyone was arrested.