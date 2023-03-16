OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fight at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex turned deadly Thursday morning.

“I just walked outside, and there was chaos going on,” said Ryan Buffington.

Buffington was in disbelief after seeing Oklahoma City police officers swarm his home in the 3000 block of S.W. 74th St. around 10 a.m.

“It’s a bit of shock,” said Buffington. “It was really quiet in this area.”

Witnesses called authorities after finding a man covered in blood at the complex.

“It appears that they are roommates at that apartment complex of some sort,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Quirk told KFOR the two roommates were fighting when one of them pulled a gun and opened fire.

“It’s pretty disturbing,” said Quirk. “It’s actually right downstairs from where I live.”

Officers found the victim lying on a staircase, unresponsive.

At this point, authorities say they are investigating the case as a homicide, but no one has been arrested.