Fight near OU campus sends two to hospital

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department says two people were sent to the hospital after a fight early Sunday morning near the University of Oklahoma campus.

Officers were called to a fight near the 13000 block of College Ave. just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Once on scene, police located two victims with what appeared to be lacerations or stab wounds stemming from a fight that had occurred in the roadway. One victim was transported to an area hospital by EMSSTAT. The second victim was driven to a local hospital. All injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. 

The alleged suspect had left the scene prior to officers arriving. Through the course of the investigation, the alleged suspect was identified. No arrests have been made at this time.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report