Fight near OU campus sends two to hospital

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department says two people were sent to the hospital after a fight early Sunday morning near the University of Oklahoma campus.

Officers were called to a fight near the 13000 block of College Ave. just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Once on scene, police located two victims with what appeared to be lacerations or stab wounds stemming from a fight that had occurred in the roadway. One victim was transported to an area hospital by EMSSTAT. The second victim was driven to a local hospital. All injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.



The alleged suspect had left the scene prior to officers arriving. Through the course of the investigation, the alleged suspect was identified. No arrests have been made at this time.