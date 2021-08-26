Fighting the heat: Fire crews battle blaze at northwest Oklahoma City home as Medical Heat Alert continues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department were called to a house fire on the city’s northwest side Thursday afternoon as temperatures climbed into the high 90s.

It was a very hot afternoon inside and outside for your firefighters in northwest OKC this afternoon (13900 block Northwood Village Dr.). This fire began in a garage after smoking materials were discarded improperly. Thankfully, all 3 occupants made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/So97i2jyXb — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 26, 2021

Fire officials say the fire began in the garage after smoking materials were discarded improperly.

Yukon and Piedmont Fire Departments also responded.

Three people were inside the home at the time, but thankfully made it out safely.

EMSA extended its Medical Heat Alert Wednesday after responding to numerous heat-related illness calls in the Oklahoma City metro area.