OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Generous Oklahomans are being asked to help others in need during a “Fill the Truck” donation event.

The Homeless Alliance, Palomar family Justice Center, and Focus on Home will host the donation drive on Saturday, May 13.

The event will support Safe Homes, a new program that provides secure temporary housing and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence to keep them out of shelters.

“This partnership will save lives and prevent additional trauma that can occur in the shelter system or on the streets,” said Homeless Alliance Associate Executive Director Meghan Mueller, “We are so thankful for the partnership of organizations like the YWCA of Oklahoma City, Palomar Family Justice Center and Focus on Home who are dedicated to helping Oklahoma City’s most vulnerable citizens through housing programs like this one.”

The program needs lightly used furniture, linens, small appliances, and other household goods.

“When we work with clients, we aren’t just putting furniture in a room – we are creating a home,” said Joli Sanders, Executive Director of Focus on Home. “It’s important to us that our neighbors have a place that feels safe and welcoming and household item donations help make that possible.”

Donations can be made at the Palomar parking lot, located at 1140 N. Hudson Ave., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 13.