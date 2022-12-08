TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A landmark case that changed the course of Native American rights in the United States will soon be depicted on the big screen.

The Cherokee Nation Film Office and the state of Nebraska are working with filmmakers to tell the story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear.

Officials say the feature film, “I Am A Man: The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear” has received approval to begin filming in historically significant locations, including the Cherokee Nation Reservation in Oklahoma.

“‘I Am a Man’ is an important Native American story that needs to be told. We are proud to offer our film incentive to such a project,” said Jennifer Loren, senior director of Cherokee Nation Film and Original Content. “CNFO looks forward to becoming a hub for Native American storytelling, and this is just the beginning.”

The historical drama focuses on the 1879 landmark trial of Standing Bear v. the United States of America, which helped establish the rights for all Native Americans to be considered “human beings” under U.S. law.

“The key plot of our story exists in the heart of the community surrounding Fort Omaha and the actual location where Standing Bear and the Ponca tribe were detained in 1879. Not only do we get to make a film about Standing Bear’s journey that can reach a worldwide audience, but in doing so, we get to help uplift local communities, provide training and possibilities for ongoing jobs, and encourage tourism in and around Ponca and Cherokee lands,” said filmmaker Andrew Troy. “Furthermore, working with the Cherokee Nation also gives us the opportunity to film on the tribe’s reservation with Cherokee, Ponca and other Native people who are interested in being involved in the film industry. It is that much more special to me knowing that I have the trust and support of so many Native people who stand behind this script.”