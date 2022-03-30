TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The film and television industry continues to rise in Oklahoma.

Legendary movie star Sylvester Stallone is in Oklahoma, filming a new series called ‘Tulsa King’.

Filming began this week on the show, which is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, the creator behind the hit series ‘Yellowstone’.

Sylvester Stallone. KFOR file photo.

More than 100 crew members and actors are shooting scenes in downtown Tulsa over the next couple days.

The crime drama centers around a mobster, played by Stallone, who is banished to Tulsa after serving time for murder.

‘Tulsa King’ is expected to debut on Paramount+ this coming fall.