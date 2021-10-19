Film production to hold auditions for faith-based film in Oklahoma City area, seeking to cast choir

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – A production company will hold auditions in search of an Oklahoma choir for a film that will shoot in Oklahoma City and surrounding areas.

EllaFinn Productions and Cheyenne Enterprises is looking to cast the choir for the feature film ‘Cricket’, written by Tameson Duffy, whose filmography includes writing and producing episodes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, according to a Green Pastures Studio news release.

Auditions for the choir begin Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. CDT.

The film is slated to begin shooting early 2022 at Green Pastures Studio, located at 4300 N. Post Road in Spencer, just outside Oklahoma City, and surrounding towns.

‘Cricket’ is described as a faith-based film that “explores how friendship and faith can be the catalyst to discovering and connecting with one’s voice during times of mourning. An unlikely friendship forms as CRICKET finds a passion for song and a safe place to heal… in the choir of a church.”

Choir auditions will be featured in the documentary ‘Finding Cricket’s Choir’, and will be conducted in the vein of ‘America’s Got Talent’, featuring a judges panel that will choose which Oklahoma talent will be featured in the film.

Green Pastures Studio is an Oklahoma-certified sound stage located on 12 acres of land in a “racially and ethnically diverse area just outside of Oklahoma City.” It’s the home of the Oklahoma Film & TV Academy, according to the news release.

Contact tyoungblood@greenpasturesstudio.com for more information, or submit an interest form at okfilmchoir.com.

Courtesy: Green Pastures Studio