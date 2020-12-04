Final day: Oklahoma City families to decide on online learning program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) –Families in Oklahoma City will have to decide whether they want their students to move forward with the district’s virtual e3 learning plan.

While Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual through the rest of the semester, district officials are asking parents to look ahead at what they want for the future.

This week, families have had to opt-in or opt-out of the virtual e3 learning plan for the spring semester.

“If you do opt-in to e3, if your student is in pre-k through 8th grade, we ask that you commit to that for 9 weeks. And if the student is in 9th through 12th grade, they need to commit to it for the entire semester,” said Crystal Raymond, OKCPS media relations manager.

Right now, around 4,400 OKCPS students are taking advantage of the e3 program, the district says. That’s out of the 31,138 total students enrolled.

“They’re online, and it’s self-paced, and they do have the option to meet with a teacher once in a while,” said Raymond.

The current plan for next semester is to get kids safely back in the classroom on the A/B schedule. However, that could all change depending on the pandemic.

Officials say Friday, Dec. 4 is the final day to opt-in or opt-out of the learning option for next semester.

You can contact your student’s school to opt-in or opt -out of the program.

OKCPS says all students do have an electronic device to learn on.

For more information, visit the district’s website.

