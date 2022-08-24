OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A major production is about to wrap up filming in Oklahoma, but they are still in need of a few actors.

The Paramount+ steaming series “Tulsa King” is looking for extras.

The series, which stars Sylvester Stallone, is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on Nov. 13.

“Tulsa King” is about 75-year-old mobster Dwight “The General” Manfredi who, after serving 25 years in prison for murder, is sent home to New York. However, he is then banished and sent to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Extras are needed to play police officers, office staff, and locals.

The breakdown is as follows:

Males and females, 25-50, any ethnicity. Actual law enforcement, military police or former military preferred but not necessary. Please list experience, if any, in your submission.

Males and females, 21-60, any ethnicity. Professional looks. People who work in a law office.

Males and females, 18-80, any ethnicity. All shapes and types. They will be in nicer clothing, attending the opening of a new business.

Filming will take place in Oklahoma City.

For more information, visit the Tulsa King website.