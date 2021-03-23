Financial expert speaks with KFOR about how consumers can deal with debt collectors after debt collection rules widen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Being hounded by debt collectors is a burden many Oklahomans deal with every day.

Jobs were lost and scores of Oklahomans ended up without work as the COVID-19 pandemic became a worsening problem in the state.

And with income lost, debt began to pile up, compiling anxiety for folks across the Sooner State.

Many Oklahomans know the burden of dealing with debt collectors.

During these times, many Oklahomans know what it’s like to be contacted by a debt collector. It’s a common problem.

Debt collectors will have greater access to community members after a new federal rule goes into effect at the end of this year.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s rule enables debt collectors to contact people through text, email and social media accounts via direct message starting November 2021. And, under the new rule, a debt collector can contact a consumer an unlimited number of times.

Jeanette Pavini, a consumer advocate and author of the ‘Joy of Saving’, joined KFOR Tuesday to share advice on dealing with debt collectors.

