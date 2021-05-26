Find a baby animal? Experts say you should not try and save it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is asking people not to pick up baby animals they may see in nature.

“This is the time of year when you can expect to see fawns. It’s a great time of year when the does are dropping their fawns, so don’t be surprised if you see a fawn out in the wild,” said Spokesperson Micah Holmes.

Holmes says if you see a fawn alone outside, this may be normal and it probably doesn’t need help.

“If you see a baby alone, it’s natural for all of us to want to protect and to save that baby, but when it’s a fawn, that’s what they do. One of the things that those does do is to leave the fawns in an area where they feel they’re safe,” said Holmes.

He says the fawns are safe there and that the mother will come back after gathering food.

“The fawns don’t really have much of an odor so the coyotes and other predators can’t really smell them,” said Holmes.

Holmes says while you might think you’re helping by rescuing the fawn, you could actually be doing more harm than good.

“The best caretaker for that fawn is the mother doe, so when humans intervene, it’s typically not good for the fawn.”

Holmes says the same behavior is typical for baby birds and their mothers.

“If you see a baby bird, it probably doesn’t need to be rescued either,” he said.

Baby birds are often left in low bushes or sometimes on the ground and most of the time, they are just fine. However, there are certain instances when you should call an expert for help.

“If you have been watching a baby bird or even a baby fawn for a number of days and still don’t see a mom, you can call a wildlife rehabilitator and see what advice they give,” said Holmes.

He also says if you see an obvious injury on an animal, it’s important to call an expert for help.

You can visit this website for a full list of certified rehabilitation experts.