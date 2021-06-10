Finding a swimming pool near me

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 25: A child plays in a backyard pool on August 25, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As EMSA declares the first Heat Alert of the season, Oklahomans across the state are searching for ways to cool down.

On Wednesday, EMSA issued its first heat alert of the season, responding to nine heat-related emergencies.

EMSA is asking everyone to take precautions before going outdoors.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

An easy way to cool down in the summer months is taking a dip in the pool.

If you don’t have your own, there are plenty of public and private spaces you can use for refreshment.

There are quite a few searches online for finding a “pool near me.”

