Fire at duplex in south OKC may have intentionally been set, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a duplex in south Oklahoma City may have been intentionally set on fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene at a duplex around 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday near S.E. 44th and Shields.

Fire officials tell KFOR the occupants on both sides of the duplex were able to get out safely.

Crews say the fire grew very quickly from when it was initially reported, and also contained a large amount of heat – more than crews typically see.

Fire officials say because of this, they believe the fire may have been intentionally set.

One of the residents told officials they may know who set the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.