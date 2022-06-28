MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR/ KTUL) – As Oklahomans headed to the polls on Tuesday, some voters in Pittsburg County had a last-minute polling location change.

The Pittsburg County Election Board told KTUL that firefighters in McAlester were called to the First Assembly of God Church on Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived, they realized the church was engulfed in flames.

The church had also been listed as the polling place for Precinct 7 and Precinct 40.

As a result, those voters had to go to the Election Board Office, located at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, to cast their ballots.