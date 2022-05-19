OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire officials believe a fire at an Oklahoma City convenience store Thursday morning was probably arson.

A clerk at the Casey’s near Northwest 122nd and MacArthur called 9-1-1 and reported the building was on fire.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials hurried to the store and put out the fire.

Oklahoma City firefighters at a Casey’s where an arson is believed to have occurred.

People who were inside the store got out safely.

Fire officials said the fire was likely set intentionally, and also said there have been two other fires in the area that were started the same way.

No further details were provided.