PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Friday night, flash flooding struck Pauls Valley, and a large fire was seen for miles due to a possible lighting strike.

“Salutations from beautiful lakeside downtown Pauls Valley, Okla.!” Joshua Satterlee said.

High waters were seen rushing down the main street in Pauls Valley.

“Right now this is probably the worst it’s been in years,” Satterlee said.

Cars were trekking through the flash flood and pushed to safety.

“The water doesn’t have anywhere to go!” Dale Royse with the Pauls Valley Streets Department said.

Intersections were underwater and the rain was creeping into homes and local businesses.

“I’ve always wanted a shore front property,” Satterlee said.

The Pauls Valley Neon Museum was just one of several storefronts affected.

“There’s like half a million dollars worth of signs in the building,” Jeff Satterlee said.

The father-son duo tells KFOR they were scrambling to barricade the street.

“It was about thigh-deep, but I’ve seen about chest-deep before,” Royse said.

Also, in the middle of the storm, a ball of fire was seen from Interstate 35. A possible lighting strike, igniting a salvage and used car lot.

Fire officials say no one was hurt.

While a few miles away, clean up for the street crews remain underway.

“The creek is so high the storm drain flood gates are closed so the water has nowhere to go,” Royse said. “That’s what happens here.”