JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – As families were preparing to celebrate Independence Day, fire crews from across the metro rushed to a grass fire in Jones.

On Sunday afternoon, firefighters were called to a large grass fire in the 12600 block of N.E. 108th St.

Officials say firefighters from Jones, Oklahoma City, and Hickory Hills fire departments responded to the scene and worked to contain the 7-acre grass fire.

Investigators say the flames spread across a wheat field, but didn’t touch any structures.

At this point, there is no word on an exact cause.