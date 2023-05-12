OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters were busy battling a 3-alarm apartment fire at a complex in Oklahoma City.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a blaze at an apartment complex near NW Expressway and May Ave.

Multiple units were called to the scene to help contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other units.

Fortunately, they were able to get the fire under control.

In all, officials say two apartment suffered damage from the fire while eight other units suffered water and smoke damage.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.