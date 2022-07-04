OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters were busy early Monday morning as they fought a 3-alarm blaze

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a fire near N.E. 50th and Lincoln.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they realized the fire was consuming a vacant building that used to house Dove Science Academy.

Crews immediately went inside the structure to try and fight the fire, but they were not able to get it contained.

Oklahoma City Fire Department Shift Chief Jim Williams told KFOR that as firefighters got a knock down on the fire, the flames would come back.

At this point, officials say it will be up to investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

“When we get this put out completely, we have investigators coming and they’ll investigate it and try and figure out exactly what’s burning and why we’re having such a difficult time putting this out, and also what caused it,” said Williams.

Officials did not report any injuries connected with the incident.