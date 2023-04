OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Fire Department has confirmed they are working a apartment fire at 5001 NW 10th street. The apartments are listed as Wentwood at MacArthur.

Image courtesy KFOR, Wentwood at MacArthur

Fire officials say the call came in as a smoke investigation and when fire crews arrived smoke was observed coming from a downstairs apartment. According to authorities occupants were evacuated and a secondary search is underway.

KFOR has a crew headed to the scene.

No further information has been released.