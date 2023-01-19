TONKAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a marijuana grow facility in an Oklahoma town.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, fire crews were called to a possible fire at a marijuana grow facility along N. Main Street in downtown Tonkawa.

Officials tell KFOR that residents who live near the grow operation have been evacuated, and other businesses downtown have sheltered in place.

Right now, firefighters with the Blackwell Fire Department and Tonkawa Fire Department are on scene.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are assisting police with traffic.

Firefighters battle marijuana grow fire in Tonkawa. Image KFOR Chopper4 Firefighters battle marijuana grow fire in Tonkawa. Image KFOR Chopper4 Firefighters battle marijuana grow fire in Tonkawa. Image KFOR Chopper4

Initial reports indicate that one firefighter had minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

