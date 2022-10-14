MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews were called to a brewery early Friday morning In Moore.
Around 6 a.m. on Friday, firefighters battled the commercial fire near I-35 and W. 27th street.
The fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.
Moore distillery fire
