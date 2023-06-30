OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews have responded to a fire at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

According to officials, The Arden Northwest Apartments near NW 122nd and Penn have caught fire.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says there was a total of 6 units affected. Three of those units have fire damage the other three have smoke damage.

OKCFD added that there is one occupant with minor burns to the back. They were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Officials say the fire is out and firefighters are checking for hotspots.

As of now, the cause of the fire in unknown.