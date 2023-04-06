OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews battled a raging fire at a southwest Oklahoma City tire shop.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a blaze at a tire shop near S.W. 59th and Western Ave.

Officials say the fire started outside and then spread to the building.

“Tires are a little bit more challenging to put out than just your normal wood and household contents, but we were able to get it out pretty quickly. We had it out and under control in about 10 minutes,” Battalion Chief Paul Nash, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Fortunately, fire crews were able to put out the blaze quickly.