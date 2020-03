EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews were called to a blaze at a water treatment plant on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Edmond and Deer Creek firefighters were called to blaze at the

Chisholm Creek Water Treatment Plant.

When crews arrived on the scene, they realized that the fire had taken over a few electrical boxes and spread to a nearby grassy area.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to gain control of the fire and prevent it from spreading further.