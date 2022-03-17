MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters were called to battle a large grass fire in McClain County on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a grass fire near Wayne in McClain County.

Before crews arrived on the scene, heavy smoke could be seen in the area.

The Lexington Fire Chief went up with McIntyre Law Chopper4 with pilot Mason Dunn to survey the impacted area.

Lexington Fire Chief inside McIntyre Law Chopper 4 surveying fire area.

Twenty houses in the southeast side of Purcell are being evacuated because of the fire jumping the river.