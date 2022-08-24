The video above will be silent.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews were called to a commercial building in Oklahoma City following a blaze on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire near N.W. 23rd and Utah Ave.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they spotted visible smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the flames from spreading to other nearby structures, but it appears that the fire did a considerable amount of damage to one building.

At this point, details about the cause of the fire have not been released.