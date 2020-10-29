Fire crews battle early morning house fire in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters in Bethany were called out to battle a house fire early Thursday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, firefighters with the Bethany Fire Department were called to a house fire near N.W. 42nd and MacArthur Blvd.

Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire to the chimney.

Investigators say the homeowner started a fire in the fireplace to keep warm because their electricity was out. They fell asleep but were awoken by the smoke alarm.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Fire investigators say a structural issue with the fireplace would have been the cause of that fire.

