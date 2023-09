OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City and Edmond fire crews responded to a grass fire Friday morning.

According to OKCFD, the three-acre fire ignited near the 14000 block of N Kentucky around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Fire crews battle grass fire in OKC. Image courtesy OKCFD. Fire crews battle grass fire in OKC. Image courtesy OKCFD.

Firefighters were able to take down the fire shortly after 10:30 a.m. No structures were involved and one firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for heat exhaustion.

No more information is available.