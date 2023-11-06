BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Bethany Fire Department fought a large house fire Monday morning.

According to officials, firefighters responded to a home near NW 16th and Rockwell in Bethany around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, large flames could be seen coming from the house. Bethany Fire says they could not enter the home due to the extent of the fire.

“We’re unable to go into the structure due to the structure itself, the whole roof is caved in due to the amount of fire and the amount of water we put on it.” said Battalion Chief Billy Greenwood with the Bethany Fire Dept.

Officials say the home appears to be a total loss. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.