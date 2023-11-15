OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department took down a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to OKCFD, the fire started at a home near NE 15th and Bryant around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say a resident fell asleep on the couch while smoking a cigarette.

“Had two occupants inside, both were alerted by smoke alarms,” said Battalion Chief Brad Smith with OKCFD. “The cause looks like it was going to be a cigarette in the couch, she was smoking and fell asleep.”

One person was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

The house was deemed unlivable due to the fire, so fire crews arranged a place for the residents to stay for the night.