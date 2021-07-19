Fire crews battle house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews battled a blaze at a house in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a reported house fire near May and Britton Rd.

Witnesses told dispatchers that they could see the fire coming from the home’s garage area.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they were met with flames and heavy smoke.

Firefighters climbed on the roof to vent the structure, which caused large plumes of smoke to fill the air.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone was inside the house when the fire started.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report