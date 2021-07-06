Fire crews battle large church fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters say a blaze caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to a church overnight in Oklahoma City.

Just after midnight on Tuesday morning, a bystander called 911 to report a fire at a church near N.W. 30th and Hudson.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they reported heavy flames coming from the second floor of the building.

Initially, firefighters went inside to fight to blaze but had to back out when the flames extended to the attic.

Shortly after fire crews took a defensive stance, a portion of the roof collapsed.

Officials say they were able to keep the flames from spreading to the sanctuary area of the church, but the fire still caused around $400,000 in damage.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is suspicious since the structure was vacant.

