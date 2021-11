CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma fire crews are working to save several homes in Canadian County from a grass fire blazing in the area.

Fire in western Canadian county showing up clearly on multiple GOES-16 satellite products. 3:05pm conditions at the El Reno #okmesonet site include RH values of 21% with southerly winds of 26 mph gusting to 34 mph. Not good. #okwx pic.twitter.com/NLj7n7sdLK — Oklahoma Mesonet (@okmesonet) November 23, 2021

Firefighters were called to the area west of El Reno where several homes are in jeopardy of igniting.

Luckily, no homes have reported damage so far.

This is a developing story.