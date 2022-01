LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews in Logan County spent more than an hour battling a house fire on Thursday morning.

Before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, firefighters were called to a large house fire near Simmons Rd. and Pennsylvania Ave. in Logan County.

Crews from Deer Creek, Oak Cliff, and the Edmond Fire Department all responded to the scene.

So far, there is no word on whether anyone was injured in the blaze.