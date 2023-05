OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department confirm they are on the scene of a apartment fire.

Crews are on the scene of the Putnam Green apartments at Wilshire and Rockwell.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the scene as firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.

According to fire officials, the fire involves 8 units. The units were unoccupied and were being remodeled.

No further details have been released.