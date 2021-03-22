Fire crews battle mile-long grass fire started by car

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – It took fire crews about an hour to knockdown a grass fire that spanned nearly a mile in Moore on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., fire crews were called to a car fire near S.E. 149th and Sooner Rd.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they realized the fire had spread to the dry grass in the area.

The strong winds fanned the flames and pushed them toward two small housing additions.

Fortunately, fire crews were able to gain control of the blaze before it damaged any property.

Firefighters warn that you should avoid burning anything outside due to the dry conditions.

