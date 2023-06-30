EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Multiple agencies responded a house fire in Edmond overnight.

According to the Edmond Fire Department, the fire began around midnight Thursday night at a home near 15th and Santa Fe.

Officials say police responded first while Edmond and Oklahoma City fire crews responded shortly after.

“The fire could be a total loss. It looks like it took quite a bit off,” said Edmond Deputy Chief Chad Weaver. “But it does look like it might be a total loss.”

Crews respond to an overnight housefire in Edmond. Image KFOR.

According to Edmond Fire, the house received significant damage but fortunately, everyone made it out of the home okay.

Deputy Chief Weaver noted that Edmond and Oklahoma City have an agreement where both departments will respond if the fire is within a certain boundary.

“We have an automatic aid agreement with Oklahoma City and they respond to our scenes automatically and we respond to Oklahoma City automatically and that’s just to back up each other,” said Deputy Chief Weaver.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.