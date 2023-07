OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City fire crews responded to a structure fire in northwest Oklahoma City around midnight on Monday.

According to officials, a neighbor called 911 shortly after midnight regarding a structure that had caught fire near NW 23rd and N Shartel Ave.

The fire had spread to a second building before firefighters were able to get it under control.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.