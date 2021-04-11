Fire crews battle third alarm fire in OKC

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Fire crews on the scene of the fire near N MLK Avenue and JW Simmons Boulevard.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters are working a third alarm commercial fire near N Martin Luther King Avenue and JW Simmons Boulevard.

There are currently no details on injuries or a cause of the fire.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

