OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters are working a third alarm commercial fire near N Martin Luther King Avenue and JW Simmons Boulevard.
There are currently no details on injuries or a cause of the fire.
Stay with KFOR as this story develops.
Latest Stories
- Fire crews battle third alarm fire in OKC
- Why are so many catalytic converters being stolen?
- GOP congressional delegations surge upon South Texas border again, demand Biden administration fix migrant ‘crisis’
- Andrew: Philip’s death has left ‘huge void’ in queen’s life
- The ‘Great Reshuffling’? 11 percent of Americans say they moved in 2020, survey finds