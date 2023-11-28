OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a trailer fire Tuesday morning.

According to OKCFD, a trailer near NW 10th and Morgan Rd caught fire around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters say the trailer was fully engulfed.

“One of the neighbors smelled smoke, woke up, saw fire coming from her neighbor’s trailer,” said Battalion Chief David Meyer with OKCFD. “We arrived on scene to find it very heavily involved.”

Fire officials say the owner of the trailer is out of town and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.