OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Okarche, Okla., windmill caught on fire Saturday.

Fire crews are working to snuff out the fire.

Firefighters were called to a burning windmill at 2928 Road near 850-860 Road in Okarche, according to an Okarche Fire Department official.

Cushing and Big 4 Volunteer firefighters are helping battle the blaze.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.