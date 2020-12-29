Fire crews: Blaze burned at abandoned home filled with tires

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews in Oklahoma City had their hands full when they battled a fire at an abandoned home.

Around 8:30 p.m., Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.E. 46th Ave. and Shields.

When they arrived, they realized the home was abandoned and engulfed in flames.

Officials say it appears that someone was storing old tires in the building, which made it extremely difficult to put out the flames.

Firefighters say they were concerned that the fire would spread to nearby homes, but they were able to control the blaze before that happened.

Fortunately, no one was injured.