Fire crews block off I-40 exit ramp after hydraulic fluid leak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews were forced to block off an interstate exit after cars reportedly were sliding along the exit.

Around 2 p.m., Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the westbound exit of I-40 and Czech Hall Rd. due to a slick substance on the roadway.

Fire crews immediately blocked off the exit to prevent any further incidents.

Authorities were able to determine that a truck had leaked hydraulic fluid along the roadway.

