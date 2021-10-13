Fire crews called to Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As city officials worked to assess the damage caused by strong storms, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a country club fire.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a possible fire at the Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club.

When crews arrived on the scene, they realized there was a fire at the club’s fitness center.

At this point, it is unclear if the fire was sparked by lightning or an electrical issue.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries.