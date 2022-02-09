OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters continue to fight a massive apartment building fire that began on Tuesday evening.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called a fire at The Canton at Classen Curve, a five-story apartment building near N.W. 63rd and Western.

Officials say the fire has been extremely hard to put out, adding that a garage collapsed at one point. Crews believe the roofing material made it hard to contain the massive fire.

“Again, this is a very large complex that is being built. When we got here, there was basically smoke on the roof and a smaller amount of fire when we first arrived. But what we realized was the roofing material is a rubberized roofing material that basically it doesn’t go out well with water,” said Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The Canton at Classen Curve, a multistory hotel under construction, in flames.

The blaze could be seen from far away.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to battle the five-story-high blaze

At one point, the blaze was classified as five-alarm.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene to help fight the fire throughout the night.

Even though fire crews battled the flames for more than 12 hours, heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the scene from miles away on Wednesday morning.

The 326-room luxury apartment complex was scheduled to open sometime in the spring with rooms starting at 600 square feet, ranging from $1,100 to more than $4,000 a month.